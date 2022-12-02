Dr. Brown has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anthony Brown, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Anthony Brown, MD
Dr. Anthony Brown, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital, Gulf Coast Medical Center and Lee Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Brown's Office Locations
1
Florida Neurology Group P L.12670 WHITEHALL DR, Fort Myers, FL 33907 Directions (239) 936-3554
2
Florida Neurology Group1003 Del Prado Blvd S Ste 202, Cape Coral, FL 33990 Directions (239) 936-3554
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Coral Hospital
- Gulf Coast Medical Center
- Lee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Brown was the most kind, patient, and understanding doctor I have seen in a very long time. He took his time to evaluate all of my symptoms. Even though he wasn’t sure about a diagnosis, he set us up on several paths simultaneously to figure out what is going on, rather than a wait-and-see approach. I truly appreciate him for his empathy and dedication to his patients and their well-being.
About Dr. Anthony Brown, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1144486770
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brown accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brown has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Essential Tremor and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brown on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brown.
