Dr. Anthony Brutico, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Anthony Brutico, MD
Dr. Anthony Brutico, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Scranton, PA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Geisinger Community Medical Center, Moses Taylor Hospital, Regional Hospital Of Scranton and Wilkes - Barre General Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Tonsillitis, Earwax Buildup and Vocal Cord Nodule along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brutico's Office Locations
300 Lackawanna Ave Unit 200, Scranton, PA 18503
-
2
Regional Hospital of Scranton, 746 Jefferson Ave, Scranton, PA 18510
-
3
Lehigh Valley Hospital Dickson City, 330 Main St, Dickson City, PA 18519
Hospital Affiliations
- Geisinger Community Medical Center
- Moses Taylor Hospital
- Regional Hospital Of Scranton
- Wilkes - Barre General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
For those of you complaining, Dr Brutico has had a cough for the past 13 yrs I’ve seen him. I actually talked to him about it and he attends therapy for it. He’s not sick.
About Dr. Anthony Brutico, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1194725598
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Brutico has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brutico accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brutico has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brutico has seen patients for Chronic Tonsillitis, Earwax Buildup and Vocal Cord Nodule, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brutico on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Brutico. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brutico.
