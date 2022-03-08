Overview of Dr. Anthony Brutico, MD

Dr. Anthony Brutico, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Scranton, PA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Geisinger Community Medical Center, Moses Taylor Hospital, Regional Hospital Of Scranton and Wilkes - Barre General Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Tonsillitis, Earwax Buildup and Vocal Cord Nodule along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.