Overview of Dr. Anthony Buglino, DO

Dr. Anthony Buglino, DO is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Woodbury, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Glen Cove Hospital, Huntington Hospital, North Shore University Hospital Syosset and Plainview Hospital.



Dr. Buglino works at Buglino Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery in Woodbury, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.