Dr. Anthony Buglino, DO
Overview of Dr. Anthony Buglino, DO
Dr. Anthony Buglino, DO is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Woodbury, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Glen Cove Hospital, Huntington Hospital, North Shore University Hospital Syosset and Plainview Hospital.
Dr. Buglino's Office Locations
Buglino Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery40 Crossways Park Dr Ste 108, Woodbury, NY 11797 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Glen Cove Hospital
- Huntington Hospital
- North Shore University Hospital Syosset
- Plainview Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Humana
- Oxford Health Plans
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Buglino is an amazing surgeon. He has an excellent bed side manner and truly cares about your results. I wouldn’t trust anyone else with my body or face.
About Dr. Anthony Buglino, DO
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Med Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery
- Wyckoff Heights Med Ctr-Weill Cornell
- Wyckoff Heights Med Ctr/Brooklyn Weill Cornell Affiliate
- Nova Southeastern University / College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Cornell University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Buglino has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Buglino accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Buglino. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Buglino.
