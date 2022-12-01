See All Plastic Surgeons in Woodbury, NY
Dr. Anthony Buglino, DO

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (30)
Map Pin Small Woodbury, NY
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Anthony Buglino, DO

Dr. Anthony Buglino, DO is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Woodbury, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Glen Cove Hospital, Huntington Hospital, North Shore University Hospital Syosset and Plainview Hospital.

Dr. Buglino works at Buglino Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery in Woodbury, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Buglino's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Buglino Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    40 Crossways Park Dr Ste 108, Woodbury, NY 11797 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Glen Cove Hospital
  • Huntington Hospital
  • North Shore University Hospital Syosset
  • Plainview Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Skin Cancer
Absent Breasts and Nipples
Basal Cell Carcinoma
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Humana
    • Oxford Health Plans

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Dec 01, 2022
    Dr. Buglino is an amazing surgeon. He has an excellent bed side manner and truly cares about your results. I wouldn’t trust anyone else with my body or face.
    — Dec 01, 2022
    About Dr. Anthony Buglino, DO

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1407166218
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Med Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery
    Residency
    • Wyckoff Heights Med Ctr-Weill Cornell
    Internship
    • Wyckoff Heights Med Ctr/Brooklyn Weill Cornell Affiliate
    Medical Education
    • Nova Southeastern University / College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Cornell University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anthony Buglino, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Buglino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Buglino has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Buglino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Buglino works at Buglino Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery in Woodbury, NY. View the full address on Dr. Buglino’s profile.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Buglino. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Buglino.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Buglino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Buglino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

