Overview

Dr. Anthony Camp, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in King of Prussia, PA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Paoli Hospital.



Dr. Camp works at Family Practice Associates King of Prussia in King of Prussia, PA with other offices in Bryn Mawr, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.