Dr. Anthony Capocelli, MD

Neurosurgery
4.1 (43)
Call for new patient details
34 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Anthony Capocelli, MD

Dr. Anthony Capocelli, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock.

Dr. Capocelli works at OrthoArkansas in Little Rock, AR with other offices in Arkadelphia, AR and North Little Rock, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Chiari's Deformity, Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension and Chiari Malformation Type 1 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of CHI St. Vincent Infirmary
Dr. Capocelli's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ortho Arkansas
    800 FAIR PARK BLVD, Little Rock, AR 72204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (501) 500-3500
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    OrthoArkansas
    3001 Twin Rivers Dr # 4219, Arkadelphia, AR 71923 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (870) 230-1087
  3. 3
    OrthoArkansas
    3480 LANDERS RD, North Little Rock, AR 72117 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (501) 664-4088
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Chiari's Deformity
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Chiari Malformation Type 1
Chiari's Deformity
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Chiari Malformation Type 1

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 2 Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reconstruction for Craniosynos Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Skull Base Surgery Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Tumor Resection Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 43 ratings
    Patient Ratings (43)
    5 Star
    (31)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Aug 30, 2022
    I have seen Dr. Capocelli for years, he has operated on me several times due to a disc degeneration disease. No other Dr anywhere on the face of this earth wound I ever trust with my life as much as I trust this man. From the very first surgery when I woke able to walk 21 years ago to the last one a few years ago , No one will ever be as good as him. Do you have to wait to get an appointment? Most of the time. Do you have a wait time in the office ? Sometimes. Is your life , your ability to walk , enjoy life , live, love , laugh and have another day worth the wait? Dang right it is!! As I’ve told him a million times, I don’t care where he goes or how far, I would follow him to the ends of the earth, because I’ve experienced the gift of healing that God gave him, and I was so blessed to have landed in his office. I’ve seen the outcome of my friends who went to other neurosurgeons, then begged me to help me get them in to see Dr C when their surgery didn’t turn out so well.
    Bt — Aug 30, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Anthony Capocelli, MD
    About Dr. Anthony Capocelli, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1871561167
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Capocelli has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Capocelli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Capocelli has seen patients for Chiari's Deformity, Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension and Chiari Malformation Type 1, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Capocelli on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    43 patients have reviewed Dr. Capocelli. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Capocelli.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Capocelli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Capocelli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

