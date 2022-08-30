Dr. Capocelli has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anthony Capocelli, MD
Dr. Anthony Capocelli, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock.
Ortho Arkansas800 FAIR PARK BLVD, Little Rock, AR 72204 Directions (501) 500-3500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
OrthoArkansas3001 Twin Rivers Dr # 4219, Arkadelphia, AR 71923 Directions (870) 230-1087
OrthoArkansas3480 LANDERS RD, North Little Rock, AR 72117 Directions (501) 664-4088Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
I have seen Dr. Capocelli for years, he has operated on me several times due to a disc degeneration disease. No other Dr anywhere on the face of this earth wound I ever trust with my life as much as I trust this man. From the very first surgery when I woke able to walk 21 years ago to the last one a few years ago , No one will ever be as good as him. Do you have to wait to get an appointment? Most of the time. Do you have a wait time in the office ? Sometimes. Is your life , your ability to walk , enjoy life , live, love , laugh and have another day worth the wait? Dang right it is!! As I’ve told him a million times, I don’t care where he goes or how far, I would follow him to the ends of the earth, because I’ve experienced the gift of healing that God gave him, and I was so blessed to have landed in his office. I’ve seen the outcome of my friends who went to other neurosurgeons, then begged me to help me get them in to see Dr C when their surgery didn’t turn out so well.
About Dr. Anthony Capocelli, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
Dr. Capocelli accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Capocelli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Capocelli has seen patients for Chiari's Deformity, Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension and Chiari Malformation Type 1, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Capocelli on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Capocelli. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Capocelli.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Capocelli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Capocelli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.