Overview of Dr. Anthony Caruso, MD

Dr. Anthony Caruso, MD is an Urology Specialist in Federal Way, WA. They specialize in Urology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON and is affiliated with St. Francis Hospital and Multicare Auburn Medical Center.



Dr. Caruso works at Surgical Associates Northwest in Federal Way, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Prostatitis, Chronic Prostatitis and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.