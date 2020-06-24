Dr. Anthony Cedrone, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cedrone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Cedrone, MD
Dr. Anthony Cedrone, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Littleton, CO. They specialize in Cardiology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - San Marcos, Littleton Adventist Hospital, Parker Adventist Hospital, Porter Adventist Hospital and St. David's Medical Center.
Littleton1000 SOUTHPARK DR, Littleton, CO 80120 Directions (303) 744-1065Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
South Denver Cardiology Associates-Parker9399 Crown Crest Blvd Ste 230, Parker, CO 80138 Directions (303) 744-1065
Austin Heart1330 Wonder World Dr Ste 108B, San Marcos, TX 78666 Directions (512) 396-5603
South Denver Cardiology-Castle Rock Office2352 Meadows Blvd Ste 115, Castle Rock, CO 80109 Directions (303) 744-1065
Hospital Affiliations
- CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - San Marcos
- Littleton Adventist Hospital
- Parker Adventist Hospital
- Porter Adventist Hospital
- St. David's Medical Center
He understood exactly what was going on with me. The VA said I was fine. Dr Cedrone told me otherwise, he performed the surgery and saved my life.
- Cardiology
- 16 years of experience
- SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med
- Cardiovascular Disease
