Dr. Anthony Celifarco, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anthony Celifarco, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Glen Cove, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Tamaulipas, Tampico, Facultad De Medicina De Tampico and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.
Dr. Celifarco works at
Locations
Glen Cove Office70 Glen St Ste 106, Glen Cove, NY 11542 Directions (516) 759-5330
Digestive Healthcare Associates310 E Shore Rd Ste 206, Great Neck, NY 11023 Directions (516) 487-7677
Hospital Affiliations
- North Shore University Hospital
- St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient for about 30 years. Dr. Celifarco has always been available to answer questions and has been thorough in his testing as well as clear in his answers. At one time, when I had a condition that was difficult to diagnose, he persisted and ultimately obtained insurance authorization for a newer test that found the root of the problem. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Anthony Celifarco, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1205839305
Education & Certifications
- Winthrop University Hospital
- Mt Sinai/City Hosp Ctr
- Universidad Autonoma De Tamaulipas, Tampico, Facultad De Medicina De Tampico
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Celifarco has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Celifarco accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Celifarco has seen patients for Gastritis, Eosinophilic Esophagitis, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Celifarco on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Celifarco speaks Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Celifarco. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Celifarco.
