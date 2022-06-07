Overview

Dr. Anthony Celifarco, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Glen Cove, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Tamaulipas, Tampico, Facultad De Medicina De Tampico and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.



Dr. Celifarco works at Kolker and Kolker MDs in Glen Cove, NY with other offices in Great Neck, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Eosinophilic Esophagitis, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.