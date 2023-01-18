Dr. Anthony Cerminara, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cerminara is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Cerminara, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Anthony Cerminara, MD
Dr. Anthony Cerminara, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Stuart, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from U Of Buffalo SUNY Sch Of Med & Biomedical Sci and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital and HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital.
Dr. Cerminara works at
Dr. Cerminara's Office Locations
-
1
South Florida Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine1050 SE Monterey Rd Ste 204, Stuart, FL 34994 Directions (772) 288-2400Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
South Florida Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine9401 SW Discovery Way Ste 201, Port St Lucie, FL 34987 Directions (772) 288-2400Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 2:00pmSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital
- HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cerminara?
Dr. Cerminara and the staff from check-in, X-ray and check out were wonderful. Dr. Cerminara was so friendly and patient. He took his time explaining everything to me, he showed me my X-Rays and the fracture and the treatment plan. This was my last visit because I am completely healed. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Anthony Cerminara, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1255504981
Education & Certifications
- Steadman-Philippon Research Institute|The Steadman Clinic (Vail, Co)
- University Of Miami/Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Jackson Mem Hosp/U Miami|University Of Miami/Jackson Memorial Hospital
- U Of Buffalo SUNY Sch Of Med & Biomedical Sci
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cerminara has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cerminara accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cerminara has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cerminara works at
Dr. Cerminara has seen patients for Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cerminara on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
220 patients have reviewed Dr. Cerminara. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cerminara.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cerminara, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cerminara appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.