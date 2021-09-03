Dr. Anthony Chavez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chavez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Chavez, MD
Overview of Dr. Anthony Chavez, MD
Dr. Anthony Chavez, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from University Of Utah School Of Medicine and is affiliated with The Woman's Hospital of Texas.
Dr. Chavez works at
Dr. Chavez's Office Locations
-
1
Anthony Chavez MD7580 Fannin St Ste 300, Houston, TX 77054 Directions (832) 307-2199Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesdayClosedThursday8:30am - 12:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- The Woman's Hospital of Texas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Community Health Network
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Veteran Administration Plan
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chavez?
The 5 stars are for the doctor. But back office medical assistants have extremely poor customer service skills. Patients don’t even get a “how are you, how’s your week been so far?” Being in the medical field and working with expecting moms should be worked by individuals that care. Or at least pretend to… geez. Some moms feel scared, others may have gone through a loss, or maybe they are excited. I feel like these emotions should be shared with the moms to be. Y’all make moms feel uncomfortable and out of respect for Dr. Chavez I don’t get out of line with you guys. Dr. Chavez you should try hiring staff that will show your patients that they care and that will make them feel comfortable and cared for. No type of friendliness is shown by your staff. They just always seem annoyed. If they don’t enjoy their job maybe find staff that would. I’m a medical assistant my self and this would not be tolearable by my MD.
About Dr. Anthony Chavez, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Spanish
- 1962445593
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- University Of Utah School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chavez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chavez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chavez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chavez works at
Dr. Chavez has seen patients for C-Section, Amniocentesis and Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chavez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chavez speaks Spanish.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Chavez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chavez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chavez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chavez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.