Overview of Dr. Anthony Chesser, DPM

Dr. Anthony Chesser, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Moline, IL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 8 years of experience. They graduated from Doctor Of Podiatric Medicine, Docor William M. Scholl College Of Podiatric Medicine At Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine & Science and is affiliated with Genesis Medical Center – Silvis and Trinity Rock Island.



Dr. Chesser works at ORA Orthopedics in Moline, IL with other offices in Muscatine, IA. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains, Foot Sprain and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.