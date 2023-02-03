Dr. Anthony Chesser, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chesser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Chesser, DPM
Overview of Dr. Anthony Chesser, DPM
Dr. Anthony Chesser, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Moline, IL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 8 years of experience. They graduated from Doctor Of Podiatric Medicine, Docor William M. Scholl College Of Podiatric Medicine At Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine & Science and is affiliated with Genesis Medical Center – Silvis and Trinity Rock Island.
Dr. Chesser's Office Locations
Moline Clinic520 Valley View Dr Ste 100, Moline, IL 61265 Directions (309) 762-3621
Muscatine Clinic3426 N Port Dr, Muscatine, IA 52761 Directions (563) 449-7061
Hospital Affiliations
- Genesis Medical Center – Silvis
- Trinity Rock Island
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
I value Dr. Chesser's advice on the plan we are taking to manage the pain in my toe joint. He is very thorough and listens to my concerns.
About Dr. Anthony Chesser, DPM
- Podiatry
- 8 years of experience
- English
- 1740676055
Education & Certifications
- American Foundation Of Lower Extremity Surgery & Research, Alamogordo, Nm
- West Penn Hospital, Pittsburgh, Pa
- Doctor Of Podiatric Medicine, Docor William M. Scholl College Of Podiatric Medicine At Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine & Science
- Bachelor Of Arts In Biology, Augustana College, Rock Island, Il
Dr. Chesser has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chesser accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chesser has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, Foot Sprain and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chesser on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
60 patients have reviewed Dr. Chesser. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chesser.
