Overview of Dr. Anthony Chiodo, MD

Dr. Anthony Chiodo, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Chelsea, MI. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT HEALTH CENTER and is affiliated with St. Joseph Mercy Chelsea and University Hospital - University of Michigan.



Dr. Chiodo works at Douglas M. Portz MD PC in Chelsea, MI with other offices in Ann Arbor, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Chronic Neck Pain and Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.