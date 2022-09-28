Dr. Anthony Chiodo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chiodo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Chiodo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Anthony Chiodo, MD
Dr. Anthony Chiodo, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Chelsea, MI. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT HEALTH CENTER and is affiliated with St. Joseph Mercy Chelsea and University Hospital - University of Michigan.
Dr. Chiodo's Office Locations
Douglas M. Portz MD PC14650 E Old US Highway 12, Chelsea, MI 48118 Directions (734) 936-7175
- 2 325 E Eisenhower Pkwy Ste 200, Ann Arbor, MI 48108 Directions (734) 936-7379
Chelsea Family Practice14700 E Old US Highway 12, Chelsea, MI 48118 Directions (734) 475-1321
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph Mercy Chelsea
- University Hospital - University of Michigan
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Chiodo has been extremely helpful in my selecting a current solution with intermittent catheterization (IC), and my search to obtain accessible or 'usable' housing. I was a patient in UMICH Physical Medicine and Rehab in 1972, just after my spinal cord injury from a car accident- when my car's tire blew on Canada highway 401 and the car tumbled down a 60ft embankment. UMICH's vigorous Rehab Program helped me to get back on the road, and back to work using a wheelchair. At that time, (IC) was new, and it released us from having to carry urine in a bag strapped to our leg. Last year, Dr. Chiodo allowed me to discuss with him some useless IC 'solutions'. Our discussion helped me to choose a good solution for me. As of this year, I have moved for my job several times, and have not always visited medical resources. Dr. Chiodo has assisted me by communicating with sources of housing/ apartments of my disability, allowing me to obtain accessible or 'usable' apartments.
About Dr. Anthony Chiodo, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1467534347
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT HEALTH CENTER
- Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
