Dr. Anthony Chiodo, MD

Pain Medicine
3.0 (25)
Map Pin Small Chelsea, MI
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Anthony Chiodo, MD

Dr. Anthony Chiodo, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Chelsea, MI. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT HEALTH CENTER and is affiliated with St. Joseph Mercy Chelsea and University Hospital - University of Michigan.

Dr. Chiodo works at Douglas M. Portz MD PC in Chelsea, MI with other offices in Ann Arbor, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Chronic Neck Pain and Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Chiodo's Office Locations

  1
    Douglas M. Portz MD PC
    14650 E Old US Highway 12, Chelsea, MI 48118 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (734) 936-7175
  2
    325 E Eisenhower Pkwy Ste 200, Ann Arbor, MI 48108 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (734) 936-7379
  3
    Chelsea Family Practice
    14700 E Old US Highway 12, Chelsea, MI 48118 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (734) 475-1321

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Joseph Mercy Chelsea
  • University Hospital - University of Michigan

Chronic Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Chronic Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)

Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ataxia
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Autonomic Dysreflexia Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Sympathetic Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Chevron Icon
Stellate Ganglion Block Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Sep 28, 2022
    Dr. Chiodo has been extremely helpful in my selecting a current solution with intermittent catheterization (IC), and my search to obtain accessible or 'usable' housing. I was a patient in UMICH Physical Medicine and Rehab in 1972, just after my spinal cord injury from a car accident- when my car's tire blew on Canada highway 401 and the car tumbled down a 60ft embankment. UMICH's vigorous Rehab Program helped me to get back on the road, and back to work using a wheelchair. At that time, (IC) was new, and it released us from having to carry urine in a bag strapped to our leg. Last year, Dr. Chiodo allowed me to discuss with him some useless IC 'solutions'. Our discussion helped me to choose a good solution for me. As of this year, I have moved for my job several times, and have not always visited medical resources. Dr. Chiodo has assisted me by communicating with sources of housing/ apartments of my disability, allowing me to obtain accessible or 'usable' apartments.
    Angela Corrieri — Sep 28, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Anthony Chiodo, MD
    About Dr. Anthony Chiodo, MD

    • Pain Medicine
    • 37 years of experience
    • English
    • 1467534347
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT HEALTH CENTER
    Medical Education
    • Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anthony Chiodo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chiodo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chiodo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chiodo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chiodo has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Chronic Neck Pain and Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chiodo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Chiodo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chiodo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chiodo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chiodo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

