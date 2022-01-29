Dr. Anthony Chismark, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chismark is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Chismark, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from Dartmouth School of Medicine and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital and Columbia Memorial Hospital.
Albany Med General Surgery50 New Scotland Ave # MC193, Albany, NY 12208 Directions (518) 262-0940
- Albany Medical Center Hospital
- Columbia Memorial Hospital
Dr Chismark quickly found a diagnosis that multiple other providers missed over the course of more than 10 years. Within that time, I’d been suspicious that I had internal hemorrhoids that were causing profuse rectal bleeding. Other providers didn’t listen to me and those visits resulted in several unnecessary colonoscopies which found and corrected nothing. Chismark actually listened and found that I was correct on day 1. We had a frank discussion about options and decided on surgery, which was expertly performed almost a year ago. Since then, I’ve gotten my life back. I hadn’t realized what a physical and emotional toll it had taken. I’ve lost 40 pounds and am healthier, happier, and more active than I’ve been in years. I’m able to play with my kids and participate in athletics I thought I was finished with. Thank you so much for giving this back to me.
- General Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Orlando Regional Medical Center
- Dartmouth School of Medicine
- Colon & Rectal Surgery
Dr. Chismark accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chismark has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chismark has seen patients for Anal Fistula, Intestinal Obstruction and Colorectal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chismark on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Chismark. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chismark.
