Overview

Dr. Anthony Christiano Jr, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Greenville, NC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Wake Forest University and is affiliated with Vidant Beaufort Hospital and Vidant Medical Center.



Dr. Christiano Jr works at Vidant Cardiology in Greenville, NC with other offices in Washington, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Pulmonary Valve Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.