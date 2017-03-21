Dr. Christiano Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Anthony Christiano Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Anthony Christiano Jr, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Greenville, NC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Wake Forest University and is affiliated with Vidant Beaufort Hospital and Vidant Medical Center.
Dr. Christiano Jr works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Vidant Cardiology850 WH SMITH BLVD, Greenville, NC 27834 Directions (252) 758-3211
-
2
Vidant Beaufort Hospital628 E 12th St, Washington, NC 27889 Directions (252) 975-4178
-
3
Vidant Heart & Vascular Care - Washington606 E 12th St, Washington, NC 27889 Directions (252) 974-9460
Hospital Affiliations
- Vidant Beaufort Hospital
- Vidant Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Christiano Jr?
Dr Christiano is a wonderful Doctor i recommend Dr Christiano to anyone
About Dr. Anthony Christiano Jr, MD
- Cardiology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1326040775
Education & Certifications
- Wake Forest University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Christiano Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Christiano Jr works at
Dr. Christiano Jr has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Pulmonary Valve Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Christiano Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Christiano Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Christiano Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Christiano Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Christiano Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.