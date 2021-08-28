See All Neurologists in Minneapolis, MN
Dr. Anthony Christnovich, MD

Neurology
2.2 (10)
Overview of Dr. Anthony Christnovich, MD

Dr. Anthony Christnovich, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. 

Dr. Christnovich works at Palliative Care- M Health Fairview Clinics and Surgery Center - Minneapolis in Minneapolis, MN.

Dr. Christnovich's Office Locations

    Palliative Care- M Health Fairview Clinics and Surgery Center - Minneapolis
    909 Fulton St SE, Minneapolis, MN 55455
    Monday
    1:00pm - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    1:00pm - 5:00pm
    Friday
    1:00pm - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
  • M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital
  • M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center - West Bank

Functional Movement Screening
TCD Bubble Test
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Functional Movement Screening
TCD Bubble Test
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing

Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Wada Test Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    2.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Aug 28, 2021
    I'm very surprised at the negative reviews on here. Dr. Christnovich was randomly assigned to my mother after a general neurology referral. During our first visit, he took the time to truly understand her case and ordered a number of tests that hadn't previously been considered. Sure enough, his suspicion was correct and she was found to have a rare genetic mutation. It doesn't necessarily change her treatment plan, but Dr. Christnovich's diligence has allowed the other members of our family the ability to get tested and hopefully prevent similar issues. I would highly recommend for anyone with complex neurology needs.
    — Aug 28, 2021
    About Dr. Anthony Christnovich, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1972923423
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
