Overview of Dr. Anthony Ciabarra, MD

Dr. Anthony Ciabarra, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Fullerton, CA. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Providence St. Jude Medical Center.



Dr. Ciabarra works at Neurology Center Of North Orange County in Fullerton, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Peripheral Nerve Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.