Dr. Ciarolla has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anthony Ciarolla, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Anthony Ciarolla, MD
Dr. Anthony Ciarolla, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Ciarolla works at
Dr. Ciarolla's Office Locations
Oncology Hematology Consultants Medical Group Inc.2653 Elm Ave Ste 300, Long Beach, CA 90806 Directions (562) 424-1963
Western Pacific Hematology-oncology Medical Group Inc.9800 Brimhall Rd, Bakersfield, CA 93312 Directions (661) 589-4300
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ciarolla provided me with competent and timely care during a very difficult time. His staff were efficient, kind, and reflective of the quality of care that I received, and continue to receive, under Dr. Ciarolla's guidance. I am eternally grateful to them all.
About Dr. Anthony Ciarolla, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1922068881
Education & Certifications
- Harbor Ucla Med Center
- Harbor UCLA Med Center
- Los Angeles County Harbor - UCLA Medical Center
- University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ciarolla accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ciarolla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Ciarolla. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ciarolla.
