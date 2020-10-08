Dr. Anthony Ciccaglione, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ciccaglione is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Ciccaglione, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anthony Ciccaglione, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bridgeport, CT. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from U Conn Med Sch and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital.
Dr. Ciccaglione works at
Locations
-
1
Anthony G Ciccaglione, M.d.3715 Main St Ste 408, Bridgeport, CT 06606 Directions (203) 371-0406
-
2
Anthony Ciccaglione,m.d.599 New Haven Ave # 1, Milford, CT 06460 Directions (203) 874-7456
Hospital Affiliations
- Bridgeport Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Amazing physician. Knowledge, professional and very thorough. He addressed all of my concerns and I did not have to wait to get in to see him. Highly recommend to family and friends
About Dr. Anthony Ciccaglione, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1265435309
Education & Certifications
- Saint Vincent's Hospital
- U Conn Med Sch
- Fairfield University
- Internal Medicine
