Dr. Anthony Clay, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anthony Clay, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Newark, DE. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital.
Dr. Clay works at
Locations
Cardiology Physicians PA1 Centurian Dr Ste 200, Newark, DE 19713 Directions (302) 478-5055
- 2 1401 Foulk Rd Ste 201, Wilmington, DE 19803 Directions (302) 366-8600
Hospital Affiliations
- Christiana Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My experience with Dr Clay is always rewarding and pleasant. He listens, understands, provide the answers I'm looking for. Provides the follow ups required to ensure my cardiac functions are medically acceptable. I sincerely trust Dr Clay.
About Dr. Anthony Clay, DO
- Cardiology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Clay, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Clay appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.