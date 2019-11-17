Overview

Dr. Anthony Clay, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Newark, DE. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital.



Dr. Clay works at Cardiology Physicians PA in Newark, DE with other offices in Wilmington, DE. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Carotid Artery Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.