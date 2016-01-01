Overview of Dr. Anthony Colantonio, MD

Dr. Anthony Colantonio, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Rockville Centre, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from State University of New York / Health Science Center At Stony Brook.



Dr. Colantonio works at Jonathan Michael Dcpc in Rockville Centre, NY with other offices in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.