Dr. Anthony Colantonio, MD

General Surgery
2.6 (5)
Map Pin Small Rockville Centre, NY
Call for new patient details
39 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Anthony Colantonio, MD

Dr. Anthony Colantonio, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Rockville Centre, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from State University of New York / Health Science Center At Stony Brook.

Dr. Colantonio works at Jonathan Michael Dcpc in Rockville Centre, NY with other offices in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Colantonio's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Jonathan Michael Dcpc
    55 Maple Ave Ste 306, Rockville Centre, NY 11570 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 346-3355
    Monday
    2:00pm - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    11:00am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    2:00pm - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    11:00am - 8:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 1:00pm
  2. 2
    Amumc American Medical Centers
    434 Rockaway Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11212 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 346-3355
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 2:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography
Abdominal Pain
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography
Abdominal Pain
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

2.6
Average provider rating
Based on 5 ratings
Patient Ratings (5)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
About Dr. Anthony Colantonio, MD

Specialties
  • General Surgery
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 39 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1750468492
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • State University of New York / Health Science Center At Stony Brook
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Colantonio has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Colantonio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

Dr. Colantonio has seen patients for Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Colantonio on their profile. Please call the provider's office to confirm all visit reasons.

5 patients have reviewed Dr. Colantonio. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Colantonio.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Colantonio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Colantonio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

