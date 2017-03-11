Dr. Anthony Colavita, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Colavita is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Colavita, MD
Dr. Anthony Colavita, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They completed their residency with Delaware Co Mem Hospital
Jefferson University Hospitals - 6334 Elmwood Avenue6334 ELMWOOD AVE, Philadelphia, PA 19142 Directions (215) 724-5911
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
- Mercy Fitzgerald Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Coventry Health Care
- Devon Health
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Intergroup
- Keystone Health Plan East
- MultiPlan
- One Net
- Oxford Health Plans
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Very good at diagnosing problems. Lots of experience treating patients. Practical and honest - will not over treat. Dr Colavita has always been right on about what the problem is.
- Family Medicine
- English, Italian and Spanish
- 1457472300
- Delaware Co Mem Hospital
