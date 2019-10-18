Overview of Dr. Anthony Colonna, DPM

Dr. Anthony Colonna, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Erie, PA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from KENT STATE UNIVERSITY / EAST LIVERPOOL REGIONAL CAMPUS and is affiliated with Upmc Hamot.



Dr. Colonna works at UPMC Hamot Foot & Ankel in Erie, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe and Foot Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.