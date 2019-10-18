See All Podiatrists in Erie, PA
Dr. Anthony Colonna, DPM

Podiatry
5.0 (3)
Map Pin Small Erie, PA
Call for new patient details
10 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Anthony Colonna, DPM

Dr. Anthony Colonna, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Erie, PA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from KENT STATE UNIVERSITY / EAST LIVERPOOL REGIONAL CAMPUS and is affiliated with Upmc Hamot.

Dr. Colonna works at UPMC Hamot Foot & Ankel in Erie, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe and Foot Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Colonna's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Total Care Family Medicine
    3330 Peach St Ste 107, Erie, PA 16508 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (814) 877-3668

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Upmc Hamot

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Achilles Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan
    • UPMC

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Anthony Colonna, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 10 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1811337603
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • KENT STATE UNIVERSITY / EAST LIVERPOOL REGIONAL CAMPUS
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Colonna has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Colonna has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Colonna works at UPMC Hamot Foot & Ankel in Erie, PA. View the full address on Dr. Colonna’s profile.

    Dr. Colonna has seen patients for Hammer Toe and Foot Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Colonna on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Colonna. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Colonna.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Colonna, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Colonna appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

