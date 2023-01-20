See All Urologists in Garden City, NY
Dr. Anthony Corcoran, MD

Urology
4.6 (62)
Map Pin Small Garden City, NY
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Anthony Corcoran, MD

Dr. Anthony Corcoran, MD is an Urology Specialist in Garden City, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital and NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island.

Dr. Corcoran works at NYU Langone Urology Associates in Garden City, NY with other offices in Riverhead, NY and Kew Gardens, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Corcoran's Office Locations

  1. 1
    NYU Langone Urology Associates
    1300 Franklin Ave Ste ML6, Garden City, NY 11530 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 535-1900
  2. 2
    NYU Langone Medical Associates - Riverhead
    889 E Main St, Riverhead, NY 11901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 535-1900
  3. 3
    Queens Office
    8002 Kew Gardens Rd Ste 308, Kew Gardens, NY 11415 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 535-1900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
  • NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adrenal Cortical Carcinoma
Adrenal Gland Cancer
Adrenal Incidentaloma
Adrenal Cortical Carcinoma
Adrenal Gland Cancer
Adrenal Incidentaloma

Adrenal Cortical Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureterovesical Junction Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Cancers Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Chronic Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Male Genital System Cancer Chevron Icon
Male Genitourinary Cancer Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Destruction of Kidney Lesion Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Testicular Implants Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Ureterscopies Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Bladder Reconstruction With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Fidelis Care
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • PA Insurance Services
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 62 ratings
    Patient Ratings (62)
    5 Star
    (56)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jan 20, 2023
    Dr Corcoran is kind ,compassionate and an excellent physician .I always recommend him highly
    C Greco — Jan 20, 2023
    About Dr. Anthony Corcoran, MD

    • Urology
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1891959292
    Education & Certifications

    • Fox Chase Cancer Center
    Residency
    • University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC)
    Internship
    • University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC)|UPMC - Presbyterian
    Medical Education
    • SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med
    Board Certifications
    • Urology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anthony Corcoran, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Corcoran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Corcoran has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Corcoran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    62 patients have reviewed Dr. Corcoran. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Corcoran.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Corcoran, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Corcoran appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

