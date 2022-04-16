Overview of Dr. Anthony Cornetta, MD

Dr. Anthony Cornetta, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Huntington Station, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Cornetta works at NYU Langone Huntington Medical Group in Huntington Station, NY with other offices in Garden City, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Tonsillitis, Earwax Buildup and Nosebleed along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.