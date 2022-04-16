Dr. Anthony Cornetta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cornetta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Cornetta, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Anthony Cornetta, MD
Dr. Anthony Cornetta, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Huntington Station, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Cornetta's Office Locations
NYU Langone Huntington Medical Group180 E Pulaski Rd, Huntington Station, NY 11746 Directions (631) 425-2121
- 2 777 Zeckendorf Blvd Ste 1, Garden City, NY 11530 Directions (516) 663-3700
Hospital Affiliations
- Huntington Hospital
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
So very happy I went to see Dr. Cornetta for my tinnitus problem after seeing another specialist who basically did nothing for me. Dr. Cornetta's treatment dramatically reduced my tinnitus . I would highly recommend him. He's the best!
About Dr. Anthony Cornetta, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 26 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Cornetta has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cornetta accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cornetta has seen patients for Chronic Tonsillitis, Earwax Buildup and Nosebleed, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cornetta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Cornetta. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cornetta.
