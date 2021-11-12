Dr. Anthony Costanzo, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Costanzo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Costanzo, DDS
Dr. Anthony Costanzo, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Williamsville, NY.
Dr. Costanzo works at
Youngs1020 Youngs Rd Ste 100, Williamsville, NY 14221 Directions (716) 803-6210
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careington International
- Cigna
- Connection Dental
- Delta Dental
- Delta Dental of Washington
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Direct Care America/Primary Health Services (DCA/PHS)
- EBSO, Inc.
- EmblemHealth
- Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- Healthplex Insurance Company
- Humana
- MetLife
- NovaNet
- POMCO Group
- Principal Financial Group
- Principal Life
- Solstice
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- UniCare
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
- Univera Healthcare
Margaret is a STAR! She was wonderful, gentle, calming, and even fun! My kid is still talking about her. Dr. Anthony is wonderful too. 10/10 visit.
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1487091427
Dr. Costanzo has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Costanzo accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Costanzo using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Costanzo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Costanzo works at
181 patients have reviewed Dr. Costanzo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Costanzo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Costanzo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Costanzo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.