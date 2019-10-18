Overview of Dr. Anthony Costrini, MD

Dr. Anthony Costrini, MD is a Pulmonologist in Savannah, GA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Emory University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Candler Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.



Dr. Costrini works at Costrini Sleep Services in Savannah, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea and Sleep Study along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.