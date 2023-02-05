See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Orlando, FL
Dr. Anthony Cucchi, MD

Minimally Invasive Orthopedic Spine Surgery
4.3 (95)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Anthony Cucchi, MD

Dr. Anthony Cucchi, MD is a Minimally Invasive Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Minimally Invasive Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Midwestern Univ Chicago Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Mclaren Macomb.

Dr. Cucchi works at BioSpine Institute in Orlando, FL with other offices in Lakeland, FL and Orange City, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Low Back Pain and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Cucchi's Office Locations

    BioSpine Orlando
    3900 Millenia Blvd, Orlando, FL 32839 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 449-8620
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    BioSpine Lakeland
    439 S Florida Ave Fl 3, Lakeland, FL 33801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (863) 201-8112
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    BioSpine Deltona
    1119 Saxon Blvd # 202, Orange City, FL 32763 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (386) 224-1839

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mclaren Macomb

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Spine
Low Back Pain
Back Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Low Back Pain
Back Pain

Treatment frequency



Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • Medicare
    • Tricare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 95 ratings
    Patient Ratings (95)
    5 Star
    (78)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (15)
    About Dr. Anthony Cucchi, MD

    Specialties
    • Minimally Invasive Orthopedic Spine Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1992839963
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Michigan Brain and Spine Institute
    Internship
    • Henry Ford Hosp Hlth Sys
    Medical Education
    • Midwestern Univ Chicago Coll Of Osteo Med
    Undergraduate School
    • OAKLAND UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anthony Cucchi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cucchi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cucchi has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cucchi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cucchi has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Low Back Pain and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cucchi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    95 patients have reviewed Dr. Cucchi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cucchi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cucchi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cucchi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

