Offers telehealth
Dr. Anthony Cucchi, MD is a Minimally Invasive Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Minimally Invasive Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Midwestern Univ Chicago Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Mclaren Macomb.
BioSpine Orlando3900 Millenia Blvd, Orlando, FL 32839 Directions (407) 449-8620Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
BioSpine Lakeland439 S Florida Ave Fl 3, Lakeland, FL 33801 Directions (863) 201-8112Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
BioSpine Deltona1119 Saxon Blvd # 202, Orange City, FL 32763 Directions (386) 224-1839
Hospital Affiliations
- Mclaren Macomb
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- Medicare
- Tricare
- Worker's Compensation
The first day I walked into the office, everyone was very professional and friendly. Over 50 years ago I was driving, and hit broadside. The minute after I was hit my whole left side went numb, and had constant pain! I spent year’s going to many different doctor’s, injections, chiropractors, physical therapy ect. All it did was cover up the pain! I seen Dr.Cucchi and he reviewed my MRI. He told me right away I had a pinched nerve on my lower left side. My surgery was less than a hour, and I have less than a inch incision! I hand no pain. And, today I out walked my physical therapist! It’s only been two week’s and my doctor has released me! Thank you God, and everyone else for giving me my life back! I am forever greatfull!
- Minimally Invasive Orthopedic Spine Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Michigan Brain and Spine Institute
- Henry Ford Hosp Hlth Sys
- Midwestern Univ Chicago Coll Of Osteo Med
- OAKLAND UNIVERSITY
Dr. Cucchi has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cucchi accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cucchi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cucchi has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Low Back Pain and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cucchi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
95 patients have reviewed Dr. Cucchi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cucchi.
