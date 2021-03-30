Dr. Anthony Culotta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Culotta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Culotta, MD
Overview of Dr. Anthony Culotta, MD
Dr. Anthony Culotta, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fullerton, CA. They completed their fellowship with Touro Infirmary
Dr. Culotta works at
Dr. Culotta's Office Locations
Acuity Eye Group - Fullerton2240 N Harbor Blvd Ste 110, Fullerton, CA 92835 Directions (800) 898-2020
Acuity Eye Group & Retina Institute of California500 S Anaheim Hills Rd Ste 238, Anaheim, CA 92807 Directions (800) 898-2020
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Affiliated Doctors of Orange County (ADOC)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EyeMed Vision Care
- First Health
- Humana
- LACare
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Vision Service Plan (VSP)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
The staff, as well as Dr. Culotta, we’re professional, friendly and informative during our visit. They explained the procedure very well to my mother in law, who has memory problems, repeating themselves several times. Overall they made getting an injection in her eye as painless as possible.
About Dr. Anthony Culotta, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Chinese
Education & Certifications
- Touro Infirmary
- Ochsner Medical Center
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Culotta has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Culotta accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Culotta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Culotta works at
Dr. Culotta has seen patients for Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), Macular Edema and Diabetic Retinopathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Culotta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Culotta speaks Chinese.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Culotta. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Culotta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Culotta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Culotta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.