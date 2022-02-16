Overview

Dr. Anthony Daddono, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Gurnee, IL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 62 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from Chicago Medical School Rosalind Franklin University and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital.



Dr. Daddono works at North Shore Allergy and Asthma Sc in Gurnee, IL with other offices in Waukegan, IL, Grayslake, IL and Libertyville, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.