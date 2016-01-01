Overview

Dr. Anthony Dallas, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Gallatin, TN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from University of Kentucky College of Medicine.



Dr. Dallas works at North Children's Clinic Family in Gallatin, TN with other offices in Hendersonville, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.