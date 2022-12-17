Overview of Dr. Anthony D'Amato, MD

Dr. Anthony D'Amato, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bloomfield, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BOLOGNA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Saint Clare's Denville Hospital.



Dr. D'Amato works at Metro Eye MD in Bloomfield, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Astigmatism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.