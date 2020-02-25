Overview

Dr. Anthony Davis, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Paducah, KY. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS and is affiliated with Baptist Health Paducah.



Dr. Davis works at Baptist Health Medical Group Podiatry Paducah in Paducah, KY with other offices in Benton, KY and Calvert City, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Sleeve Gastrectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.