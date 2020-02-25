Dr. Anthony Davis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Davis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Davis, MD
Overview
Dr. Anthony Davis, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Paducah, KY. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS and is affiliated with Baptist Health Paducah.
Dr. Davis works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Baptist Medical Group Bariatric & General Surgery2601 Kentucky Ave Ste 102, Paducah, KY 42003 Directions
-
2
Baptist Medical Group Bariatric & General Surgery543 Powell Ln, Benton, KY 42025 Directions
-
3
Baptist Health Medical Group Family Medicine4754 US HIGHWAY 62, Calvert City, KY 42029 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Paducah
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Davis?
I’ve been to this office twice so far. I found Dr Davis to be incredibly thorough and knowledgeable. Also had one visit with the nurse practitioner, Kristin Tynes. She is absolutely amazing as well. No judgement, just a desire to help patients.
About Dr. Anthony Davis, MD
- Bariatric Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1629252465
Education & Certifications
- PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Davis has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Davis accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Davis using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Davis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Davis works at
Dr. Davis has seen patients for Sleeve Gastrectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Davis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Davis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Davis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Davis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.