Dr. Anthony Davis, MD

Bariatric Surgery
3.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Anthony Davis, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Paducah, KY. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS and is affiliated with Baptist Health Paducah.

Dr. Davis works at Baptist Health Medical Group Podiatry Paducah in Paducah, KY with other offices in Benton, KY and Calvert City, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Sleeve Gastrectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Baptist Medical Group Bariatric & General Surgery
    2601 Kentucky Ave Ste 102, Paducah, KY 42003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Baptist Medical Group Bariatric & General Surgery
    543 Powell Ln, Benton, KY 42025 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  3. 3
    Baptist Health Medical Group Family Medicine
    4754 US HIGHWAY 62, Calvert City, KY 42029 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Baptist Health Paducah

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Sleeve Gastrectomy
Obesity
Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery)
Sleeve Gastrectomy
Obesity
Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery)

Sleeve Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gastric Restrictive With Partial Gastrectomy or Jejunojejunostomy Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross of Idaho
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Feb 25, 2020
    I’ve been to this office twice so far. I found Dr Davis to be incredibly thorough and knowledgeable. Also had one visit with the nurse practitioner, Kristin Tynes. She is absolutely amazing as well. No judgement, just a desire to help patients.
    — Feb 25, 2020
    About Dr. Anthony Davis, MD

    Specialties
    • Bariatric Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1629252465
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anthony Davis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Davis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Davis has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Davis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Davis has seen patients for Sleeve Gastrectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Davis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Davis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Davis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Davis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

