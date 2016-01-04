Dr. Deangelis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anthony Deangelis, MD
Overview of Dr. Anthony Deangelis, MD
Dr. Anthony Deangelis, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University of Nevada At Reno and is affiliated with Park Nicollet Methodist Hospital.
Park Nicollet Health Services 5400 Building5400 Excelsior Blvd, Minneapolis, MN 55416 Directions (952) 993-3504
Park Nicollet Methodist Hospital Outpatient Surgery Center3900 Park Nicollet Blvd, Minneapolis, MN 55416 Directions (952) 993-3504
Hospital Affiliations
- Park Nicollet Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. De Angelis and his staff is beyond Great. Dr. De Angelis is Very, Very Patient and makes sure you, as his client is very at peace and comfort with your decisions and procedures. Very down to earth and caring. I am so Blessed and Thankful Dr De Angelis was recommended to me for my Reconstruction surgery after having a dbl. mastectomy due to breast cancer. Thank You, Dr. De Angelis for Everything. Thank You. Opal Patterson
About Dr. Anthony Deangelis, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1780668897
Education & Certifications
- University of Nevada At Reno
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Deangelis accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Deangelis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Deangelis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Deangelis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Deangelis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Deangelis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.