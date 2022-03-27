Dr. Anthony De Beus, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. De Beus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony De Beus, MD
Overview of Dr. Anthony De Beus, MD
Dr. Anthony De Beus, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University.
Dr. De Beus works at
Dr. De Beus' Office Locations
-
1
Scottsdale Bell Road4921 E Bell Rd Ste 202, Scottsdale, AZ 85254 Directions (602) 787-9100
-
2
Cottonwood270 S Candy Ln, Cottonwood, AZ 86326 Directions (928) 634-4202Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Yuma2149 W 24th St Ste B, Yuma, AZ 85364 Directions (928) 726-4120
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Advantica
- Aetna
- Always Care Benefits
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
- Avesis
- AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
- Block Vision
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Bridgeway Health Solutions
- Care 1st Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cenpatico Behavioral Health
- Cigna
- Corizon Health
- Coventry Health Care
- Davis Vision
- First Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- Health Choice of Arizona
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- National Preferred Provider Network
- National Vision Administrators, LLC
- Phoenix Health Plan
- Spectera
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- Triwest
- United Healthcare Community Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- University of Arizona Health Plans
- Vision Service Plan (VSP)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. De Beus?
I had 6 months of injections to my eyes for macrodegeneration by him. He was very astute & intelligent and answered my questions and made me feel confident in his care.
About Dr. Anthony De Beus, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 29 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- 1962474247
Education & Certifications
- Jules Stein Eye Inst/UCLA
- Duke University Eye Ctr/Duke University
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. De Beus has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. De Beus accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. De Beus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. De Beus works at
Dr. De Beus has seen patients for Retinal Telangiectasia and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. De Beus on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. De Beus speaks French and Spanish.
125 patients have reviewed Dr. De Beus. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. De Beus.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. De Beus, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. De Beus appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.