Dr. Anthony Debenedet, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anthony Debenedet, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Ypsilanti, MI.
Dr. Debenedet works at
Locations
Huron Gastroenterology Assocs5300 Elliott Dr, Ypsilanti, MI 48197 Directions (734) 434-6262
St Joseph Mercy Hospital620 Byron Rd, Howell, MI 48843 Directions (517) 545-5450
St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor5301 McAuley Dr, Ypsilanti, MI 48197 Directions (734) 337-1100
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital
- St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
It was a wonderful telehealth visit. Dr. Debenedet was kind and a great listener. I am lucky to have him as my Doctor!
About Dr. Anthony Debenedet, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
