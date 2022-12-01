See All Plastic Surgeons in East Syracuse, NY
Dr. Anthony Deboni, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.6 (41)
Map Pin Small East Syracuse, NY
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Anthony Deboni, MD

Dr. Anthony Deboni, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in East Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse) and is affiliated with Crouse Hospital and Upstate University Hospital.

Dr. Deboni works at CNY Cosmetic & Reconstructive Surgery in East Syracuse, NY with other offices in Fayetteville, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Skin and Tissue Reduction, Breast Ptosis and Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Deboni's Office Locations

  1. 1
    CNY Cosmetic & Reconstructive Surgery
    5898 Bridge St, East Syracuse, NY 13057 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (315) 663-0112
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    CNY Cosmetic & Reconstructive Surgery
    4403 Medical Center Dr # 403, Fayetteville, NY 13066 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (315) 663-0112

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Crouse Hospital
  • Upstate University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Skin and Tissue Reduction
Breast Ptosis
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Skin and Tissue Reduction
Breast Ptosis
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant

Treatment frequency



Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 41 ratings
    Patient Ratings (41)
    5 Star
    (36)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Dec 01, 2022
    I would highly recommend Dr. Deboni. He was kind and informative during planning appointments. He came through heroically after hours when my pretest results had not arrived yet. He arranged a backup plan that would enable my procedure to go on. His calm demeanor calmed me down and the surgery went on with no problems. I think the results are great. I’ve had good interactions with everyone at his office as well.
    May 2022 — Dec 01, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Anthony Deboni, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Italian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1023106887
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Rochester, Ny
    Fellowship
    Medical Education
    • Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse)
    Medical Education

