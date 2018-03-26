Overview of Dr. Anthony Decotis, MD

Dr. Anthony Decotis, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Fort Walton Beach, FL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast, HCA Florida Fort Walton-destin Hospital and HCA Florida Twin Cities Hospital.



Dr. Decotis works at Anthony DeCotis, MD in Fort Walton Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Malaise and Fatigue, Difficulty With Walking and Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.