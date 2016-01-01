Overview of Dr. Anthony Degenhard, DO

Dr. Anthony Degenhard, DO is a Nephrology Specialist in Canton, OH. They specialize in Nephrology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from Ohio University and is affiliated with Aultman Hospital, Aultman Orrville Hospital, Mercy Medical Center, Twin City Medical Center and Union Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Hyperkalemia, Alkalosis and Acidosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.