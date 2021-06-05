Overview of Dr. Anthony Degennaro, MD

Dr. Anthony Degennaro, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Red Bank, NJ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Riverview Medical Center.



Dr. Degennaro works at Atlantic ENT Group LLC in Red Bank, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Ear Ache, Earwax Buildup and Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

