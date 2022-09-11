Dr. Anthony Deliberato, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Deliberato is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Deliberato, DDS
Overview
Dr. Anthony Deliberato, DDS is a Prosthodontics Practitioner in Westlake, OH.
Dr. Deliberato works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Deliberato Anthony DDS24600 Detroit Rd, Westlake, OH 44145 Directions (440) 925-5188
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Deliberato?
I went to Dr. Deliberato over 25 years ago, had my two front teeth crowned along with an implant right next to them. I can hardly believe they look as great as the day the work was completed!! Perfect match to the rest of my teeth, no issues whatsoever. We live in Florida now, and boy do we miss Dr. Deliberato!!
About Dr. Anthony Deliberato, DDS
- Prosthodontics
- English
- 1497882542
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Deliberato has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Deliberato has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Deliberato works at
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Deliberato. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Deliberato.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Deliberato, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Deliberato appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.