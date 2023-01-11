Dr. Anthony Delillo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Delillo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Delillo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anthony Delillo, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Emerson, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University|Weill Cornell Medical College and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Pascack Valley Medical Center and Valley Hospital.
Dr. Delillo works at
Locations
-
1
Bergen Gastroenterology PC466 Old Hook Rd Ste 1, Emerson, NJ 07630 Directions (201) 767-8400Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday10:30am - 6:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
-
2
Bergen Medical Associates1 W Ridgewood Ave Ste 301, Paramus, NJ 07652 Directions (201) 445-1660Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pmFriday8:30am - 5:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health Pascack Valley Medical Center
- Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Guardian
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Health Payors Organization
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Nippon Life Benefits
- Oxford Health Plans
- Pacificare Life and Health Insurance Co
- PHCS
- QualCare
- Special Needs Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Delillo?
Dr. Delillo and his staff are the A Team. I had a procedure done there today, complicated by my pre-existing condition of migraine. Everyone was patient, kind, knowledgeable. Dr. Delillo is a total pro- especially Barbara and Pamela. Thanks to all of you for being so professional and courteous.
About Dr. Anthony Delillo, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1356372536
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Hospital|Mount Sinai School of Medicine
- Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University|Weill Cornell Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Delillo has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Delillo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Delillo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Delillo works at
Dr. Delillo has seen patients for Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Delillo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Delillo speaks Italian.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Delillo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Delillo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Delillo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Delillo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.