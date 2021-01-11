Dr. Anthony Deluise Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Deluise Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Deluise Jr, MD
Overview of Dr. Anthony Deluise Jr, MD
Dr. Anthony Deluise Jr, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Anne's Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.
Dr. Deluise Jr's Office Locations
Ortho Rhode Island - Providence285 Promenade St, Providence, RI 02908 Directions (401) 777-7000Tuesday8:00am - 9:00pmThursday8:00am - 9:00pmSaturday2:00pm - 7:00pmSunday2:00pm - 7:00pm
Ortho Rhode Island - Warwick300 Crossings Blvd, Warwick, RI 02886 Directions (401) 777-7000Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Orthopedics RI1567 S County Trl, East Greenwich, RI 02818 Directions (401) 777-7000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Anne's Hospital
- The Miriam Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
This is a very efficiently run office! Staff is always friendly and wait times are never long. Dr DeLuise listens well and addresses all concerns without rushing. I came to him with several different complaints and he addressed all with viable treatments. He truly cares and is compassionate. Highly recommend!
About Dr. Anthony Deluise Jr, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University
- Boston Med Ctr
- Boston University School Of Medicine
- Boston University College Of Liberal Arts
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Deluise Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Deluise Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Deluise Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Deluise Jr has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Deluise Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Deluise Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Deluise Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Deluise Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Deluise Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.