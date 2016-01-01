Dr. Deo accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Anthony Deo, MD
Dr. Anthony Deo, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS.
Rutgers-rwjuh125 Paterson St, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Directions (800) 442-8938
- 2 387 Park Ave S Ste 500, New York, NY 10016 Directions (800) 442-8938
About Dr. Anthony Deo, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 11 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
