Dr. Anthony Desalvo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Desalvo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Desalvo, MD
Overview of Dr. Anthony Desalvo, MD
Dr. Anthony Desalvo, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Warren, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital, Mercy Health - St. Joseph Warren Hospital and Trumbull Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Desalvo works at
Dr. Desalvo's Office Locations
-
1
Obgyn Associates of Warren Inc.1842 E Market St, Warren, OH 44483 Directions (330) 856-7212
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital
- Mercy Health - St. Joseph Warren Hospital
- Trumbull Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Desalvo?
I love the staff, they were so good to me! Dr. Desalvo was great, he explained everything to me and I felt so comfortable with him. He is a professional not my best friend, so I understand when he has a short bedside manner he has other patients to handle but he did treat me right.
About Dr. Anthony Desalvo, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1821081597
Education & Certifications
- NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Desalvo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Desalvo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Desalvo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Desalvo works at
Dr. Desalvo has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Desalvo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Desalvo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Desalvo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Desalvo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Desalvo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.