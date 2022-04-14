Overview of Dr. Anthony Desalvo, MD

Dr. Anthony Desalvo, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Warren, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital, Mercy Health - St. Joseph Warren Hospital and Trumbull Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Desalvo works at Obgyn Associates of Warren Inc. in Warren, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.