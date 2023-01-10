Overview

Dr. Anthony Desantis, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake.



Dr. Desantis works at Endocrine Care Center at UW Medical Center-Roosevelt in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Female Infertility, Diabetes Type 1 and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.