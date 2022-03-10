Dr. Desmarais II has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anthony Desmarais II, DO
Overview
Dr. Anthony Desmarais II, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in The Villages, FL.
Locations
- 1 2771 Brownwood Blvd, The Villages, FL 32163 Directions (352) 205-4302
Rivers Family Medicine PA1503 Buenos Aires Blvd Ste 110, Lady Lake, FL 32159 Directions (352) 205-4302
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent, personable, professional and better yet, knowledgeable. Thank you Dr. Desmarais and staff, you are the best.
About Dr. Anthony Desmarais II, DO
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1073048138
Frequently Asked Questions
