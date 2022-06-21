Overview of Dr. Anthony Detulio, MD

Dr. Anthony Detulio, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Holmdel, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center and Riverview Medical Center.



Dr. Detulio works at Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - Primary Care in Holmdel, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.