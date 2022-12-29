Dr. Dimarco has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anthony Dimarco, MD
Dr. Anthony Dimarco, MD is a Pulmonologist in Chardon, OH. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Tufts University and is affiliated with UH Geauga Medical Center.
Anthony Dimarco MD100 7th Ave Ste 225, Chardon, OH 44024 Directions (440) 285-6355
Uh Regional Hospitals13207 Ravenna Rd, Chardon, OH 44024 Directions (216) 767-8793Monday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pm
- UH Geauga Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
He is very nice doctor he help me with my health problems I would recommend him to my family and friends
About Dr. Anthony Dimarco, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 49 years of experience
- English
- Tufts University
- Internal Medicine, Pulmonary Disease and Sleep Medicine
Dr. Dimarco accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dimarco has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Cough, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dimarco on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Dimarco. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dimarco.
