Overview of Dr. Anthony Dibenedetto, MD

Dr. Anthony Dibenedetto, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lockport, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from State University of New York at Buffalo and is affiliated with Medina Memorial Hospital and Rochester General Hospital.



Dr. Dibenedetto works at Encompass Pain Management in Lockport, NY with other offices in Rochester, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.