Dr. Anthony Dibenedetto, MD

General Surgery
2.9 (12)
Map Pin Small Lockport, NY
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Anthony Dibenedetto, MD

Dr. Anthony Dibenedetto, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lockport, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from State University of New York at Buffalo and is affiliated with Medina Memorial Hospital and Rochester General Hospital.

Dr. Dibenedetto works at Encompass Pain Management in Lockport, NY with other offices in Rochester, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Dibenedetto's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Encompass Pain Management
    15 Elizabeth Dr, Lockport, NY 14094 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 434-6141
  2. 2
    Alok D. Gandhi, DO - Bariatrics Of Western New York
    1415 Portland Ave Ste 225, Rochester, NY 14621 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (585) 922-2900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Medina Memorial Hospital
  • Rochester General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sleeve Gastrectomy
Hiatal Hernia
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Sleeve Gastrectomy
Hiatal Hernia
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia

  View other providers who treat Anoscopy
  View other providers who treat Ileus
  View other providers who treat Lipomas
    Feb 14, 2019
    Dr.D is the kind of Dr. that you can ask questions no matter how small he will take the time to talk. I’m lucky enough to have a primary care physician who knows him and has worked with Dr. D. Every time I tell someone that I have Dr. D as my doctor all I hear is how smart he is. He is funny but sort of dry so some people may take it the wrong way. He really does care about people.
    Lori in Wyoming County , NY — Feb 14, 2019
    About Dr. Anthony Dibenedetto, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1477505964
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • State University of New York at Buffalo
    Medical Education

