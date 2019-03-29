See All Family Doctors in Celebration, FL
Dr. Anthony Dinardo, DO Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Anthony Dinardo, DO

Family Medicine
5.0 (14)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Anthony Dinardo, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Celebration, FL. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine.

Dr. Dinardo works at The Center For Living Well in Celebration, FL with other offices in Lake Buena Vista, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Family Medicine Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Victoria Michiel, PA-C
Victoria Michiel, PA-C
5.0 (2)
View Profile
Dr. Lei Gong, MD
Dr. Lei Gong, MD
2.9 (17)
View Profile
Dr. Amanda Hussein, MD
Dr. Amanda Hussein, MD
5.0 (1)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Center for Living Well - Celebration
    1530 Celebration Blvd Ste 200, Celebration, FL 34747 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 934-4100
  2. 2
    Healthworks Med Group of Florida PA Dba
    960 Back Stage Ln, Lake Buena Vista, FL 32830 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 934-4100

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Skin Screenings
Drug Allergy Testing
Tuberculosis Screening
Skin Screenings
Drug Allergy Testing
Tuberculosis Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Infectious Diseases Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Injuries
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Well Baby Care Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Ambetter
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Dinardo?

    Mar 29, 2019
    He is one of the best Drs. He is very genuine listens with his heart and helps in any way he can I have recommended him to many coworkers. He getting hard to get into because he is so good
    — Mar 29, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Anthony Dinardo, DO
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Anthony Dinardo, DO?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Dinardo to family and friends

    Dr. Dinardo's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Dinardo

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Anthony Dinardo, DO.

    About Dr. Anthony Dinardo, DO

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1477831709
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Florida Hospital East Orlando
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Washington & Jefferson College
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anthony Dinardo, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dinardo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dinardo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dinardo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Dinardo. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dinardo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dinardo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dinardo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Anthony Dinardo, DO?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.